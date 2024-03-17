Ayesha Curry is acting. Heard that? Yes, the multi-faceted personality, super mom and wife to NBA future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry is starring in Irish Wish, a rom-com, which, as Shadow and Act reports, “chronicles a woman’s journey as she heads to Ireland to be a bridesmaid in her best friend’s wedding despite the love of her life being the groom. Ultimately, the bridesmaid finds love herself after making a wish.” Sounds complicated from a love standpoint, not the story itself. Insert emoji wink.

Ayesha Curry recently had an exclusive interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Curry dished on her travel experiences resonating with her as she worked on Irish Wish.

“I think we were so fortunate to be able to film in Ireland,” she said. “It’s just gorgeous. But I think it adds to the story in the sense that the main character is falling in love with this Irishman, and they go back for a series of weddings there in Ireland. So it only made sense to film there,” she said. “But it really just brings the culture and the warmth to life of how incredible Ireland is and how incredible the culture and the people are. It’s really featured throughout the film. I don’t think it would be as great of a film as it is without having all of that scenic view, vista and all of that.”

Curry plays Heather, a woman she thinks she could have been if she were actually single without children. Okay … that’s interesting. She touched on a shared loyalty, though, and more in the Shadow and Act interview.

“I think that’s what I loved about Heather. It was that she was kind of this voice of reason for her friends in more ways than one. And I like to think that I tend to be that person for my friends. Maybe not in every situation, but in most, and so that was a huge similarity and I didn’t have to try too hard in that department,” Curry said.

We’re eager to see how she does in front of the camera in a leading comedic role. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that The Irish Wish lands well with audiences.