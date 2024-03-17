First Look Photos at André Holland as Black Panther Party Leader Huey P. Newton in Apple TV+ Series ‘The Big Cigar’

The upcoming limited series The Big Cigar for Apple TV+, starring André Holland, just released first-look images of the new story, which features the Black Panther Party Leader, Huey P. Newton.

Shadow and Act reports the new period limited series is set to premiere on May 17 with two episodes, which is the style for many releases these days. Then, new episodes will hit Fridays until June 14. Veteran actor Don Cheadle is the director for the first two episodes and is executive producing The Big Cigar.

The official description goes like this …

Based on the magazine article by Joshuah Bearman, who will also serve as executive producer, The Big Cigar is the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution: it’s a wild caper of Black Panther founder Huey Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production — that goes wrong every way it possibly can. And somehow, it’s all true. Mostly.

The limited series also stars Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman.

Janine Sherman Barrois is show running, and Jim Hecht penned the first episode.

The series is a Warner Bros. Television production. Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions have an overall deal with Warners. Barrois and Hecht are executive producing with Bearman, Joshua Davis, and Arthur Spector executive produce through their production company, Epic