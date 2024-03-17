Monkey Man, yes, that’s the title of Universal Picture’s new action tentpole and Dev Patel’s directorial debut.

He’s also starring in Monkey Man but stepping in a new direction with this action thrill ride, as he transforms into a one-man wrecking machine in a black suit. Does this sound familiar? Maybe, but we won’t go there. Also penned by Patel, Paul Angunawela, and John Collee, Monkey Man as Shadow and Act reports “chronicles one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother.”

Before we share the badass kitchen fight scene, let’s dive into the official synopsis:

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.

Patel wears every hat in this one and produces alongside Jomon Thomas, Academy Award winner Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal.

Again, Patel is starring alongside Sharlto Copley (District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande.

Monkey Man punches through theaters on April 5.