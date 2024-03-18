Kanye West‘s wife is turning heads once again based on her choice of outfit (or in this case, lack thereof). On Sunday night, Bianca Censori was photographed baring it all in a sheer black bodysuit which left very little to the imagination.

Papparrazzi captured the pics of the couple as she and Ye stopped by a Raising Cane’s drive-thru in Burbank on Sunday. The sheer bodysuit was all black save for thin clear portions of plastic straps on the top. It appears she also may have had on thigh-high stockings under the bodysuit (or perhaps they were part of the piece itself). While the model had no problem displaying her nipples, she strategically used her cell phone to cover her genital area from the gaggle of press. At one point, an unknown male appears to try to hold up a coat or blanket to block the photogs from taking pics of the couple.

Bianca Censori steps out with Ye Wearing completely see through bodysuit on Sunday in Burbank

Ye, on the other hand, wore an all-black ensemble accentuated with Nike gloves (possibly sending a message to Adidas amidst his ongoing beef with the brand).

Kanye just completed his weekend performance at Rolling Loud, which drew criticism from many fans for the performance while there appeared to be a fight that occurred between a transgender individual and others during his performance as well.