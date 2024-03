Big Sean to Drop New Single Featuring Three 6 Mafia Sample

Big Sean is back. After his performance at Rolling Loud California, the Detroit legend announced his return with a new single to drop this week.

Blogger Riki P shared the single online. It was teased at the end of his performance and featured a sample of Three 6 Mafia’s “Poppin My Collar.”

Sean would confirm the release, hitting the comments and stating, “Next week it’s on.”

You can see the post below.