At least on-screen, Jennifer Hudson is about to lose her breath in the first trailer of Breathe, a new sci-fi thriller opposite Quvenzhané Wallis, Common, Raúl Castillo, and more.
Directed by Stefon Bristol, who helmed See You Yesterday, the film also stars genre veterans Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) and Sam Worthington (Avatar).
Here’s the official description:
Produced by Variance Films, Breathe will hit theaters on April 26 and be available on digital and on-demand the same day. In industry terms, that’s called a day-and-date release.