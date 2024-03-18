At least on-screen, Jennifer Hudson is about to lose her breath in the first trailer of Breathe, a new sci-fi thriller opposite Quvenzhané Wallis, Common, Raúl Castillo, and more.

Directed by Stefon Bristol, who helmed See You Yesterday, the film also stars genre veterans Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil) and Sam Worthington (Avatar).

Here’s the official description:

Advertisement

Breathe is a heart-pounding thriller set in the future. After Earth is left uninhabitable due to lack of oxygen, a mother Maya (Hudson) and her daughter Zora (Wallis) are forced to live underground, with short trips to the surface only made possible by a coveted state-of-the-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband, Darius, whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but these visitors are not who they claim to be ensuing in mother and daughter fighting for survival.

Produced by Variance Films, Breathe will hit theaters on April 26 and be available on digital and on-demand the same day. In industry terms, that’s called a day-and-date release.