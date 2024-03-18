Rolling Loud California concluded on a high note with an electrifying performance by Future and Metro Boomin. Travis Scott, Quavo, and Don Toliver treated festival-goers to special appearances, and three new tracks from the duo’s upcoming album, “We Don’t Trust You,” were debuted.

The setlist featured fan favorites like “F*ck Up Some Commas” and “Thought It Was A Drought,” igniting the crowd with non-stop energy. Future and Metro Boomin delivered a scorching performance, culminating in the classic hit “Mask Off.”

Adding to the excitement, the duo debuted an unreleased song titled “Cinderella,” leaving fans eager for more. Their electrifying set showcased their undeniable chemistry and left a lasting impression on Rolling Loud attendees.

We Don’t Trust You, the new set of collaborative albums from Future and Metro Boomin, is on the way.

Hitting X, Metro teased one of the songs, “Typeshit,” which would bring Future with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

Earlier this month, Future and Metro Boomin officially announced their latest collaboration. The two albums are announced in a trailer where the two ride twin Rolls Royce trucks into the desert.

The first is We Don’t Trust You, released on March 22. A second album will then be released on April 12.

On Instagram, Metro Boomin delivered a simple statement: “Great things come to those who wait.”