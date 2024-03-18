Kanye West and Boosie Exchange Messages in Response to Ye’s Claim to Inventing Every Genre

Kanye West and Boosie Exchange Messages in Response to Ye’s Claim to Inventing Every Genre

Kanye West and Boosie are exchanging words.

During an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Kanye West stated he was responsible for every genre and trend of music in the last 20 years.

“I created Weeknd’s genre. Trav, Drake, everybody,” said Ye. “Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also.

Advertisement

“Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here’s a new genre. It’s called making your own money genre.”

Hearing the remarks and examining the timeline, Boosie realized he fell in there and issued a response: “Not Boosie music, You cant relate to nothing I rap abour r your music. Nobody listens to Kanye in the projects r the trenches.”

Hilariously, Ye responded: “I just saw that Wipe Me Down was made in 2007. I take no responsibility for whatever that genre would be called.”