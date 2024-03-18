The stage is set for a monumental night of music, culture, and electrifying athleticism as Red Bull Lords of the Floor makes its long-awaited return to Seattle on April 6th. Celebrating the rich legacy of breaking while embracing its evolution into the global phenomenon it is today, this iconic event promises an unforgettable experience for fans and participants alike.

The Event: Red Bull Lords of the Floor brings together the world’s most talented breakers for an elite 2 vs. 2 crew battle, where creativity, power, and skill collide on the dance floor. This one-night-only showcase features a special performance by hip-hop icon Common, adding to the excitement of the evening. Renowned stand-up comic and actor Jo Koy returns as host, bringing his infectious energy to the stage once again.

The Competitors: Classic breaking crews from the nineties and the inaugural 2001 event, including Seattle’s own Massive Monkees and Style Elements, will join forces with international talent like Red Bull artist Victor Montalvo (B-Boy Victor) and 2022 Red Bull BC One World Champion B-Girl India. Judges, including B-Boy The End and B-Girl Beta, will assess the competitors’ foundation, originality, and musicality as they vie for the coveted title of Red Bull Lords of the Floor.

Advertisement

Where and When: The action unfolds at the WAMU Theatre, located at 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134. Doors open at 6:00 pm PT, with the event kicking off at 7:00 pm PT. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on Red Bull BC One channels, ensuring fans worldwide can witness the excitement unfold.

How to Attend: Tickets and additional information are available online. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness history in the making as breaking’s finest converge in Seattle for Red Bull Lords of the Floor.

As breaking continues to captivate audiences around the globe, Red Bull Lords of the Floor stands as a testament to the culture’s enduring spirit and its ability to inspire and unite people from all walks of life. Get ready to witness the power, passion, and artistry of breaking like never before.

Photo Credit: James Newman

CLICK HERE for more info

Instagram: @RedBullBCOne

Facebook: @RedBullBCOne

Hashtag: #RedBullLordsOfTheFloor