On the most recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’neal and guest Mario Chalmers discussed Ice Cube’s up and coming Big3 basketball League.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Shaq asked Chalmers, “So you really think I could play in the Big3?” The podcast host and basketball HOFer replied, “I thought about it. I just had hip surgery, and I ain’t played since. I don’t think I could get back in that mode.”

Cube extended a personal invitation to join the league, saying to Shaq via X, “We got the contract ready for you big fella. You got 3 months to get [Diesel]. You can eat all day in @thebig3 @SHAQ.”

Advertisement