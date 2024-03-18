On the most recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’neal and guest Mario Chalmers discussed Ice Cube’s up and coming Big3 basketball League.

Shaq asked Chalmers, “So you really think I could play in the Big3?” The podcast host and basketball HOFer replied, “I thought about it. I just had hip surgery, and I ain’t played since. I don’t think I could get back in that mode.”

Cube extended a personal invitation to join the league, saying to Shaq via X, “We got the contract ready for you big fella. You got 3 months to get [Diesel]. You can eat all day in @thebig3 @SHAQ.”

