In a thrilling match aired nationally on ABC, Kyrie Irving delivered a jaw-dropping left-handed runner to secure a 107-105 victory for the Dallas Mavericks against the Denver Nuggets. With the game tied at 105-105, Irving’s clutch shot from near the right corner in the final seconds stunned viewers and sealed the Mavericks’ triumph.

OH MY GOODNESS, KYRIE IRVING WINS THE GAME WITH A LEFT-HANDED FLOATER ‼️



The game’s final moments were a testament to the intensity of the matchup, including Jamal Murray’s go-ahead 3-pointer for the Nuggets with just 26 seconds remaining. However, Luka Dončić’s response to tie the game set the stage for Irving’s game-winning heroics.

Fans can relive the excitement of the final five minutes of this nail-biting contest below, witnessing the back-and-forth action that culminated in Irving’s memorable game-winner.

