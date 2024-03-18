Trump Says If He Doesn’t Win the Election There Will be a ‘Bloodbath’

Donald Trump delivered a threat to all of America while at a rally in Ohio. Speaking in his trademark MAGA hat, Trump stated there would be a “bloodbath” if he lost the election.

“Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it,” Trump said. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it.”

Trump: Now, If I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country. pic.twitter.com/qDEPTtl4Bu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2024

He also said, “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

The Biden administration responded, via spokesperson James Singer: