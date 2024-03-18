Donald Trump delivered a threat to all of America while at a rally in Ohio. Speaking in his trademark MAGA hat, Trump stated there would be a “bloodbath” if he lost the election.


“Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it,” Trump said. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it.”

He also said, “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

The Biden administration responded, via spokesperson James Singer:

“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence. He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”