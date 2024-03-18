Usher is a married man, but in a recent interview, he revealed that his Las Vegas ceremony surprised his family.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Usher pulled back the curtain on his nuptials.

“It was an incredible moment that we felt was great for us,” he said. “It was a button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run. My mother was there, her mother was there, the kids were there, our immediate family was there. Matter of fact, everybody was surprised. I’m like, ‘No, no, no, we’re having a wedding right now. We’re gonna go have Elvis officiate us.’”

Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, exchanged vows in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas right after the Super Bowl. Usher, who recently graced the cover of PEOPLE, shared exclusive images of their intimate celebration.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative told PEOPLE. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

BELLAMY BREWSTER/PEOPLE

Following Usher’s electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance in Las Vegas, the duo went to Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel, The Fast Lane, for the ceremony. In the heartwarming photos, Usher is seen beaming at Goicoechea, who holds a bouquet of red peonies and white roses, perfectly complementing the romantic ambiance of the day.

You can see all of the wedding pictures below.