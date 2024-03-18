Drake truly is a “Rich Baby Daddy.” Over the weekend, Drake sent $25K to a woman holding up a sign that says she is five months pregnant.


“She has a sign that says, ‘I’m five months pregnant. Can you be my rich baby daddy?'” Drake said. “I don’t want to offend your real baby daddy, but I want to get you out of this pit and somewhere more safe, like VIP.”

He later added, “I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

You can see the moment below.