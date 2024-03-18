WATCH: Kanye West Says He Asked About Threesome with Him, Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose

On “Monster” Nicki Minaj rapped: “Besides, Ye, they can’t stand besides me/I think me, you, and Am’ should ménage Friday.” And Kanye West took that literally.

During a conversation with Big Boy, Ye revealed that he inquired about the threesome but asked Safaree, who he did not know was dating Minaj.

“What’s messed up is we ain’t really know they was together,” Ye said. “We was doing ‘Dark Fantasy’ and he in the studio, I’m like ‘Yo Safaree, you think Nicki will let me and Amber hit, like she said.’ This her man.”

You can hear the story below.