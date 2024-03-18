Several reports have confirmed that award winning rapper and producer Lil Jon took his “shahadah” or confession of faith in the religion of Islam, publicly announcing his conversion on Friday at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles.

In front of a large congregation at the L.A. mosque, Jon, whose birth name is Jonathan Smith, recited the shahadah in Arabic and then in English, under the guidance of the mosque’s imam.

Jon becomes the second notable American to embrace Islam during the first week of Ramadan this year, following in the footsteps of writer and political activist Shaun King. Other well known figures such as Clarence Seedorf, Andrew Tate, Kevin Lee, Gervonta Davis, and Thomas Partey have recntly converted to the faith.

