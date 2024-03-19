Beyoncé provides an update on her forthcoming album, COWBOY CARTER.

act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29 pic.twitter.com/A6juEeny2P — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) March 19, 2024

Queen Bey reveals that the album was five years in the making and was inspired by a moment in which she did not feel welcome. She also notes that she is honored “to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart.”

“I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” Beyoncé wrote. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

In the message, Beyoncé closes with an important statement: “This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOYS CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”

You can see the message in full below.