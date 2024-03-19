Cardi B Reveals She Recorded a Verse for “Munch” Remix but Didn’t Like the Result

Cardi B revealed that she was supposed to be on the remix of Ice Spice’s “Munch.” Appearing on Complex’s 360 with Speedy, Cardi delivered the details.

“I don’t know about Central Cee, but I did do a thing for Ice Spice, but I just did not like how it sound,” Cardi said. “I love the record, I did not like how I sound. You know it being on a drill beat, it’s not as easy as it look. … I was like, ‘They’re gonna drag me and they’re going to drag the song bad.'”

Cardi B is officially back, dropping off the new single and video “Enough (Miami).” The single was previously teased in a TikTok video.

Billboard notes the single had a preview in front of a run of industry execs and radio hosts.

“I hope you guys like it because right now I feel like we’re in a state of music that I don’t know what people like anymore,” she said. “I come from the stripping world, y’know, so I like to make club bangers, I like to make fun music.”

The new video brings an array of stunning looks for the rap queen, which you can see below.