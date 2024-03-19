

It’s official: The lineup for Hot 97’s highly anticipated Summer Jam concert has been revealed. Now in its 30th year, this one-day festival secures Hot 97’s legacy of innovation and cultural influence in the hip-hop community.

On June 2nd, a slew of music’s biggest artists will take the stage at UBS Arena inside Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The all-star lineup includes Doja Cat, Davido, Offset, Sexyy Red, legendary duo Method Man and Redman, rising star Sleepy Hallow, Detroit’s own Tee Grizzley, and more. This is yet another example of how Hot 97 brings music lovers both the hottest artists of our era and the most promising rising stars.

The exciting announcement was revealed to Hot 97’s Instagram page, with tickets going on sale this Friday, March 23rd, at 10 AM, on ticketmaster.com! Fans can also sign up online at hot97.com/summerjam to be one of the first to purchase tickets before they hit the public.

Advertisement

Hip-hop heads will certainly be excited to see Method Man and Redman live. For those who have enjoyed seeing them live, the duo puts on one of the best, most energetic Hip-Hop shows to date.