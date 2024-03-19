Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is reportedly being investigated by the federal government for its role in illicit drug sales on its platforms. In a Federal grand jury subpoena obtained by ABC News, federa prosecutors are claiming tht companies like Meta are not doing enough to stop the sale of illegal drugs.

The Department of Justice has requested that all records showing any drug content on Meta’s platforms that may have violated federal law, specifically focusing on the illicit sale of drugs. Authorities are concerned about the victims of illicit drug sales coupled the promotion of opioid use through online advertising.

Meta released a statement saying that the sale of illicit drugs is against their policies and they are working to remove such content from their services. The company also stated that they are cooperating with law enforcement officials to combat illicit drug sales, emphasizing the need for everyone to play a part in addressing this issue.

