Yeaaaaaa boy! Flavor Flav is headed back to reality TV. One of the best reality stars of all time has announced he will lead a show based on his obtaining his high school diploma.
According to TMZ, Flav has continued to dream about getting his diploma despite success in the Hip-hOp world. You can hear it all from Flav below.
Flavor Flav is a known Swiftie, but he also loves Billie Eilish. The famed Public Enemy hypeman was at an Oscar after-party two Sundays ago and gifted Eilish a Barbie-themed clock.
You can see the moment below.
Earlier in the night, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell became the youngest to win their second Oscar. The siblings won for “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie Soundtrack. Previously, they won for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond soundtrack.