P. Frank Williams, a recipient of Emmy and eight NAACP Image Awards for his work in television and film production, has launched his multimedia production company, For The Culture By The Culture Media Inc. (@FXCXC). This venture comes on the heels of his recent success directing and executive producing the highly-anticipated “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” set to premiere on HULU this Thursday, March 21.



Williams has produced and directed several acclaimed projects centered around Black culture and music. These include TV One’s renowned documentary series “Unsung” and “Unsung Hollywood,” BET’s award-winning series “American Gangster,” “Hip Hop Homicides” executive produced by 50 Cent and Mona Scott-Young and films such as “Wu: The Story of the Wu-Tang Clan,” “A Hustler’s Ambition” by Universal/Def Jam Records, and award shows such as BET Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards.



Williams explains, “After working in newspapers, magazines, TV, and film for over 25 years, producing content for major networks and streamers, I noticed a recurring issue: stories about people of color were often not being produced by people of color themselves. For The Culture By The Culture aims to fill that void by ensuring representation both in front of and behind the camera. Specializing in Black culture, hip-hop, sports, true crime, and music, @FXCXC is a unique one-stop content studio that handles everything from idea generation to production, editing, and delivery. @FXCXC stands out as one of the first global culture content companies led by individuals who are deeply rooted in the culture they represent.”



The launch of the new multi-media venture follows Williams’ latest project, directing and executive producing the eagerly awaited documentary “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” in partnership with Swirl Films & Mass Appeal and co-executive produced by Jermaine Dupri, Luke Campbell, and 21 Savage. The documentary is a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally. It takes a close look at the rise and fall of the event that began as a Black college cookout, impacting culture, race, politics, and the 1996 Olympics.



“Freaknik left an undeniable mark on American and Black culture. Its legacy is timeless. With ‘90s nostalgia everywhere and millennials fascinated with their parents’ fun times, it has reemerged into the pop culture consciousness,” describes Williams. “Executive produced by Black music icons like Jermaine Dupri and Luther Campbell, ‘Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told’ also breaks down how Atlanta became the capital of Black culture that it is today. It laid the foundation for the explosion of Black southern music and style that dominates the world today.”



“For many of us golden era twenty-somethings coming of age in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Freaknik was our Woodstock, a street festival rooted in the energy of American classic films like ‘American Pie’ and ‘School Daze’. At its height in the mid ‘90s, Freaknik was a traffic-stopping, city-shuttering juggernaut cult classic non-stop party. Us Gen Xers created this weekend long rebellion against our parents and authority that still continues to resonate with audiences and people all over the world decades later.”



For The Culture By The Culture has production offices both in Burbank, CA, and Atlanta, GA. Stay tuned for official announcements regarding upcoming productions with Tube, TV One, BET, and other partners.