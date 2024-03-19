The iconic R&B quartet Jodeci has returned to the stage with a sold-out opening weekend at the House of Blues for their Las Vegas Residency, The Show The After Party.

Fans gathered to witness the legendary group deliver a sultry performance that took everyone back to the 90s. Kicking off the night with timeless favorites like “Forever My Lady” and “Come & Talk to Me,” it was evident that Jodeci had lost none of their magic.

New tracks like “Every Moment” and “Checkin’ For You” seamlessly integrate with their classic hits, allowing fans to see their evolution as artists.

The intimate setting of the House of Blues only enhanced the experience, allowing fans to sing along to every song and feel part of something extraordinary.

As the curtains closed on the opening night of The Show The After Party, it was clear that Jodeci’s Las Vegas residency was destined to be a resounding success, leading to all shows being sold out for the entire opening weekend.

The Las Vegas residency will continue until March 24 and return for extended dates from July 5th through July 13th.