Kanye West Says His Mom Speaks to Him Through North West

Kanye West had a lot to say during his interview with Big Boy. One of the most personal was his revelation that he believes his mom speaks to him via his daughter, North West.

“I remember sitting with North in Italy and playing her ‘Back to Me,’ and asking her, ‘What do you think about this line in the middle of the song?’ And I was like, ‘Do you think I should change this?’ And she’s like, ‘You know, it’s a good song.’ Sometimes I feel like my mom speaks through her. ‘It’s a good song, this is just a banger. You just have to say how you feel.’”

“Sometimes I feel like my mom speaks through her" – Kanye talking about North West 🥹 pic.twitter.com/dlMgmhpKMT — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 15, 2024

North West is diving deeper into her music career. Appearing with Ye at the Vultures 2 experience in Phoenix, North revealed she has been working on her album, Elementary School Dropout.

“I’ve been working on an album and it is called Elementary School Dropout,” she said on stage.

North West has landed on the Billboard Hot 100. In celebration, Kim Kardashian posted the achievement to her Instagram story, penning, “My baby!!!!”

Kim Kardashian celebrates North West earning her first ever entry on the Hot 100 with "TALKING" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fanC8QgIZr — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 21, 2024

In case you missed it, North appears on “Talking” from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 album.