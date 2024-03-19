Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, the biggest YouTuber in the world with 245 million subscribers whose brand is aligned with big-money giveaways, is thinking even bigger on his new reality show, Beast Games, which is in the works at Amazon’s Prime Video. Variety reports that his show, which he’s calling Beast Games, “is a reality-competition show promising the winner a $5 million cash prize.” This seems to be the biggest payout ever in TV history.

Details remain under wraps. However, according to Prime Video, the show will feature 1,000 contestants, yes 1,000, all competing for a single $5 million payout in a “fast-paced and high-production format.” That’s a lot of people and whole lotta dough.

MrBeast will serve as the show’s host and executive producer of Beast Games. There’s no premiere date, but the show will only be available on Prime Video worldwide.

Advertisement

“My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” MrBeast said in a statement. Amazon gave me the creative control I needed to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said, “MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world. We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience.”

“When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever,” from Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. Sanders also thanked Spotter, and their founder Aaron DeBevoise and president Nic Paul, for the introduction to MrBeast “and kickstarting this journey for us.” Spotter pays YouTube creators cash for the rights to monetize their video libraries and helps them grow their fanbases, counts MrBeast as a client.

Variety also reports MrBeast, who currently works and lives in Greenville, N.C., generated roughly 82 million in gross earnings from June 2022-June 2023, according to Forbes, more than twice the earnings of the closest digital creator.