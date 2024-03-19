Ray J, an avid car collector, is missing two of his prized Maybach SUVs—yes, TWO. And get this: sources close to Ray J, who know what’s up but not where they are, said they vanished after being placed on a closed carrier en route to New York. Hmm, what?

It gets better: the supercars were due to land in New York City Monday, and when they didn’t, the sources who tipped TMZ said they were tracked to, well, Reno, Nevada. It’s an interesting pit stop.

The mystery gets more iffy because Ray has reportedly contacted the shipping carrier charged with moving the vehicles, and they can’t give him a straight answer on where the cars are right now.

Now, the cops are involved after Ray J rightfully put them on the case, even though for now, they are not considered stolen; they are just missing. Nevertheless, the police are investigating.

Ray J is in NYC launching The Tronix Network, a new original content streaming platform. He’ll hit all his pre-planned events while he wrestles with the next steps with his SUVs, which he probably wanted out there for his busy schedule. Good luck bringing his cars back to his fleet.