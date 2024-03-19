Anthony Edwards showcased his prowess in a pivotal game, dropping 32 points, grabbing seven boards, and dishing out eight assists, propelling the Wolves to a 114-104 triumph over the Jazz.
The win is important, but his dunk over Jazz forward John Collins will be up and down your timeline all day.
OH MY GOODNESS 🤯 https://t.co/PWvBFuQeOx pic.twitter.com/nwqjMf1JOh— NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2024
This angle of Anthony Edwards dunk is incredible 🤯pic.twitter.com/smTEpanwgX— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 19, 2024
“It gives me chills, man, because I always dreamed of dunking on somebody like that,” Edwards said.
However, Edwards’ remarkable plays come with a cost: He sustained injuries. Despite hitting his head on the rim during a block against the Pacers and dislocating his finger in the dunk over John Collins, Edwards’ resilience shone through.
With this win, the Wolves draw level with the Nuggets at 47-21, seizing the No. 2 spot in the West via tiebreaker, having won their season series 1-0. The Nuggets and Wolves face off tonight (March 19).