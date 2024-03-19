Tyla’s debut album will arrive this Friday. Ahead of the release, the “Water” singer hit Instagram to reveal the tracklist. Featured on the album are Travis Scott, Becky G, Tems, Gunna, SKillibeng, and Kelvin Momo. You can see the full tracklist below.

Fans hoping to see Tyla on tour have to wait a bit longer. The “Water” singer posted on Instagram that she has called the dates off due to an unspecified injury.

“For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened,” Tyla wrote. “I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.”

You can see her statement below.