Art Official Intelligence Radio with De La Soul on Apple Music 1 concludes with Dave Chappelle in an expansive conversation that connects hip-hop and comedy.

The special five-episode series hosted by Posdnuos and Maseo arrived just in time to celebrate the release of the 35th anniversary deluxe edition of the hip-hop group’s debut album 3 Feet High and Rising, available in Spatial Audio.

Throughout the series, Posdnuos, Maseo, and special guests retrace and reflect on the history, legacy, and impact of De La Soul, while honoring the memory of their late bandmate Dave, aka Trugoy the Dove.

Check out the full episode of “Dave On Dave” HERE

You can also see the clip of Da ve Chappelle explaining in depth how Hip Hop soundtracked his life even before becoming a comedian HERE