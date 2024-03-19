J. Cole is continuing to tease his next album. In a new clip leaked online, Cole delivers an impressive set of bars while riding his bike. The video is part of his Might Delete Later vlog, which has captured pieces of Cole’s life lately.

J. COLE



NEW SONG



🚨NEW PREVIEW🚨pic.twitter.com/i64bwl8MpR — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) March 18, 2024

In related news, Dreamville Festival, the flagship music event founded by global superstar J. Cole and his entertainment brand Dreamville, is set to return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 6th and 7th, 2024. Following last year’s record-setting success, the festival promises an electrifying weekend of music, art, and community.

SZA and Chris Brown will headline the festival on Saturday, April 6th, while J. Cole and Nicki Minaj will take center stage on Sunday, April 7th, to close out their respective performances.

Advertisement

Several multi-platinum, award-winning artists, including Lil Yachty, ScHoolboy Q, Jeremih, Rema, Jeezy, Monica, Rae Sremmurd, and more, are joining the star-studded lineup. Notably, J. Cole is also bringing together members from his Dreamville roster, including J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, and Cozz, for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of music.

With over 25 artists set to perform across the two days, Dreamville Festival 2024 aims to solidify its position as the world’s largest artist-led music festival. Beyond the music, attendees can expect various attractions, carnival rides, immersive art installations, local vendors, food trucks, and artisanal offerings.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. A portion of the proceeds will support the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy, the festival’s official charity partners.

As Dreamville Festival enters its fourth edition, J. Cole and the Dreamville team continue to demonstrate their commitment to community, diversity, and inclusivity, making it a must-attend event for music lovers and festival-goers alike.