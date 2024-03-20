Fake nude images of Angel Reese hit the web on Tuesday (March 19) as a result of AI. With the pictures being passed around, Reese hit X to address the images.
“Creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!” she tweeted. “Like I know I’m fine & seem to have an appeal to some but I’m literally 21 and yall doing this bs when I would neverrrrrr.”
Reese also addressed the images in the video below.
Angel Reese addresses viral AI generated nudes circulating via social media. pic.twitter.com/IkTzMfqm3k— Mílagro (@MobzWorld) March 20, 2024