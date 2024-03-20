Fake nude images of Angel Reese hit the web on Tuesday (March 19) as a result of AI. With the pictures being passed around, Reese hit X to address the images.

“Creating fake AI pictures of me is crazy and weird AF!” she tweeted. “Like I know I’m fine & seem to have an appeal to some but I’m literally 21 and yall doing this bs when I would neverrrrrr.”

Reese also addressed the images in the video below.

