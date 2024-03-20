Grammy-nominated artist Bryson Tiller has ignited excitement among fans with the announcement of his upcoming album, Bryson Tiller, which will be released on April 5 via Trapsoul/RCA Records.

Accompanying this reveal is the album’s lead single, “Calypso,” which offers a preview of Tiller’s blend of trap, R&B, rap, and pop elements.

The album promises to be a deeply personal narrative, reflecting Tiller’s artistic evolution and authenticity. With the release of “Calypso” and the unveiling of the album cover art, fans are eager to embark on this new chapter with Tiller.

Advertisement

image001 3

Adding to the anticipation, Tiller will embark on a North American tour featuring over 30 performances this spring and summer, presented by Live Nation. Tickets for The Bryson Tiller Tour will go on sale starting March 22, with pre-sales beginning March 20.

Pre-orders for Bryson Tiller are currently available, offering fans early access to what promises to be a landmark project in Tiller’s career. With its release on the horizon, anticipation is building for one of the most significant album drops of the year.

You can see the dates below.

THE BRYSON TILLER TOUR DATES:

Sat May 11 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Sun May 12 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Tue May 14 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed May 15 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Thu May 16 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed May 22 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*

Fri May 24 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sun May 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue May 28 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Thu May 30 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jun 01 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Mon Jun 03 – New York, NY – The Theater at MSG

Thu Jun 06 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Fri Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

Sun Jun 09 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue Jun 11 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 12 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Jun 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sun Jun 16 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Tue Jun 18 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Jun 19 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Jun 22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sun Jun 23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Jun 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Jun 26 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri Jun 28 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Fri Jul 5 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest*

Thu Jul 11 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Stampede*

Sat Sep 21 – Puyallup, WA – Washington State Fair*