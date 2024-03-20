Dr. Dre appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed that a new Eminem album is on the way. Speaking with the host, Dre revealed that he had Em’s approval to announce the release.

“Let me tell you something; let me explain something to you right now,” Dr. Dre said. “Eminem is working on his own album, which is coming out this year.

“I actually talked to him and he told me it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show. So he has an album coming out, I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow.”

You can see the full interview below.

Following his induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Eminem starred in the sketch “Dre’s Anatomy,” which poked fun at the late-night host’s private area. You can watch it below.

Dr. Dre has been immortalized on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony occurred on Tuesday (March 19), bringing out Dr. Dre’s closest friends and collaborators: Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Jimmy Iovine, and Eminem.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn’t that the dream?” Dre said during his speech. “Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privilege of finding and nurturing new talent as well as pushing the boundaries in hip-hop both in content and substance.

“But I’m most proud of elevating the sound and clarity of how we experience hip-hop. Getting that thing right is one of my greatest achievements. I love that this honor is unique to Los Angeles and brings fans from all over the world to connect with their favorite artists. I’ll be here forever.”

You can see the entire ceremony below.