Grammy-winning rapper Future and acclaimed producer Metro Boomin have revealed the official artwork for their upcoming collaborative album, We Don’t Trust You. The cover, shot by Matt Adam, showcases the duo dressed in high-end fashion, Future in Lanvin and Metro in Celine, ahead of the album’s arrival this Friday, March 22.

Fresh off a dynamic performance at Rolling Loud California, the album marks a milestone in the legendary partnership between the two rap icons. Fans can anticipate not just one but two joint LPs, with the second set on April 12.

Listeners worldwide await the impact of Metro’s cinematic soundscapes and Future’s distinctive musicality. Their collaboration, rooted in years of studio work and mutual mastery, promises to deliver engrossing anthems resonating from the streets to pop culture.

Advertisement

Future, a staple in Atlanta hip-hop, and Metro Boomin, known for his versatility, have crafted numerous hits together, solidifying their status as one of hip-hop’s most dynamic duos. We Don’t Trust You is poised to continue their legacy and redefine the rap landscape.