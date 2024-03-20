Kobe Bryant’s 2000 Championship ring is listed for sale at Goldin Auctions. This piece of sports history is notably distinct from the executive rings awarded directly to the players. Instead, it is a replica of the exact ring given to Bryant and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates following their 2000 championship victory. Kobe Bryant made the thoughtful gesture of ordering this extra ring specifically for his father, a former NBA player himself.

The sale of this memorabilia is not the first instance of items gifted to Bryant’s parents finding their way onto the market. Back in 2013, a significant legal dispute arose when Bryant’s parents attempted to auction off memorabilia to finance a new house, leading to a lawsuit that was eventually settled. The agreement permitted the sale of less than 10% of the originally intended auction items. Among those, the ring stands out as the sole piece Kobe ever gifted to his father, enhancing its uniqueness and emotional weight. Accompanying the ring in the auction is a letter of authenticity from Kobe’s mother, Pamela Bryant, further attesting to its provenance.

Kobe Bryant’s relationship with his parents has been publicly known to have its challenges. In a candid 2016 interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Kobe expressed the strain in their relationship, describing it as “sh*t.” He pinpointed the attempted sale of his memorabilia in 2013 as a significant source of friction, revealing the deep-seated issues that extended beyond mere financial disputes.

