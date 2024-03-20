With Dune: Part Two lighting up the box office, it’s safe to say that Warner Bros. is on a roll. Perfect timing to release the newest trailer for Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, from director George Miller. It is the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and is billed as part of the post-apocalyptic epic Mad Max franchise. Mad Max: Fury Road was a 2015 reboot that starred Tom Hardy and outdid expectations at the box office. The new installment stars Anya-Taylor Joy to take over the titular character, whom Charlize Theron first played. Variety reports this film’s story is about the “wasteland warrior princess Imperator Furiosa.”

Diving into the reported story, Furiosa follows a young titular character as “she is ripped from her refuge in the Green Place of Many Mothers and, for the first time, forced to face the insanity of the desolate world beyond” from the Variety report. Chris Hemsworth (Avengers, Extraction) and Tom Burke star alongside Taylor-Joy.

The previous film, Fury Road, earned $380 million at the worldwide box office and received 10 Academy Award nominations, including best director, picture, cinematography, and visual effects. The film also won the award for editing, sound, production design, makeup and hairstyling, and costume design.

Advertisement

Regarding longevity, Furiosa is the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise. Mel Gibson initially led the franchise in 1981, which essentially catapulted Gibson into stardom. For Furiosa, Miller is back as director and co-wrote the script with Nico Lathouris.

We won’t spoil the trailer, but let’s say it involves some hair-cutting and arm loss. Like its predecessor, Fury Road, there will be a lot of car craziness and wackos on the wasteland.

Furiosa is raging back to theaters on May 24, 2024. and will be available in IMAX.