We can get a glimpse of Ye’s recording process for Vultures. The closing verse on “CARNIVAL” was recorded while at least 25 people surrounded him.

Kanye West casually recording his verse for 'Carnival' in a room of 25+ people pic.twitter.com/Zx6NvAAhwo — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 19, 2024

Earlier this month, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Their collaborative, stadium-sounding anthem, “Carnival,” featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti, hit No. 1.

“Carnival” now makes Ye the first rap artist to have a No. 1 in three decades (the 2000s, ‘10s and ‘20s).

Advertisement

According to Luminate, “Carnival” secured the 1,165th No. 1 spot in the 65-year history of the Hot 100. It amassed 33.7 million streams (up 4%), garnered 3.9 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 85%), and sold 3,000 downloads (up 15%) during the tracking week of March 1-7.

With “Carnival,” Ye claims his fifth Hot 100 chart-topper, following hits like Katy Perry’s “E.T.” (featuring Ye), which spent five weeks at No. 1 starting in April 2011, among others. Ty Dolla $ign previously led the Hot 100 for a week in June 2018 as featured on Post Malone’s “Psycho.”

It is the first No. 1 record for Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.

Additionally, “Carnival” maintains its reign for a second week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, utilizing a similar multimetric methodology as the Hot 100.