It’s been nearly a decade since the release of Slum Village’s last proper full-length album. 2015’s critically acclaimed Yes! further cemented T3 and Young RJ‘s ability to effectively carry on the legacy of the seminal rap group, retaining its essence while evolving its sound with fresh new energy. Since then, the two have gone on to pursue solo endeavors. However, with last year’s sold out tour in Europe, and the release of the Larry June and The Dramatics-assisted “Just Like You“, it was revealed that the duo was back in the lab together working on a new Slum Village album. With the release of the smoothed-out, Earlly Mac-assisted “Request” at the top of 2024, the new album’s title, FUN, was revealed. Now, Slum Village taps legendary soul singer/songwriter Eric Roberson, and keyboardist Elijah Fox for a soulful new jam, “Factor”, and reveals that FUN will release via Ne’Astra Music/Virgin Music Group on April 19.

Slum Village is set to return to Europe for the FUN Since 92 Tour, kicking off on April 4 in Bologna, Italy. Following their 28 tour dates in Europe, T3 and Young RJ will join SZA and Jack Harlow in Louisville, Kentucky for the Gazebo Festival in May.