Netflix is set to launch a new sports series, Receivers, following prominent NFL pass catchers throughout the 2023-24 season. The show will spotlight Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The series, produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2PM Productions, will consist of eight 45-minute episodes. Executive producers include Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, Keith Cossrow, and Patrick Mahomes.

“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we’re excited to dive into the Receiver world after the success of our Quarterback series,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “NFL Films and Omaha Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field.”

“We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level,” said Peyton Manning. “As we did with Quarterback, we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset, and motivation for what drives them to be the best.”

Joining Netflix’s diverse sports lineup, which includes hits like “Quarterback” and “Formula 1: Drive To Survive,” the series underscores Netflix’s commitment to delivering compelling sports narratives. With partnerships spanning major sports leagues, including the NFL, Formula 1, PGA TOUR, and FIFA, Netflix continues to captivate audiences with gripping sports content.