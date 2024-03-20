Cell phone footage of BX rapper Lil Tjay sparring with UFC champion Alex Pereira shows a point in the sparring match where Tjay catches Pereira with a right jab, which sends Pereira to the mat.

At the 27:20 mark of the video, you’ll get to see the BX rapper tap the champ’s chin. The footage quickly spread on social media, with some people wondering if Pereira was faking it for Lil Tjay, as you can hear people in the background saying, “He’s f***ing with you, bro!” Lil Tjay then laughs and gives Pereira a hug after he got off of the canvas.