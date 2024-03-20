Teyana Taylor is poised to go behind the camera in her directorial debut for Get Lite, an upcoming film at Paramount, and get this, Emmy Winner Storm Reid is starring. Reid, a rising star is producing the film through A Seed & Wings Productions her production company, and Kenya Barris is producing under his banner, Khalabo Ink Society.

Deadline exclusively reported and here’s the description:

The film follows a studious New York City teenager who has his world upended when he falls for a charismatic beatmaker (played by Reid) who recruits him to join her Litefeet dance crew, forcing him to choose between a safe academic path and his rekindled love of dance.

Advertisement

Get Lite, is written by Eric Gross and will be produced by OFFBRND’s Bill Karesh, along with Reid’s mother Robyn Simpson under A Seed & Wings Productions and Anni Weisband. Taylor is executive producing and Coco Gilbert is co-producing.

Taylor, has been more than exploring Hollywood as of late as she has been expanding her film/TV resume. This includes great reviews for her leading role in A Thousand and One, a critically acclaimed film.

Reid, who’s known for her role in Euphoria, has become one of the most in-demand young stars in Hollywood. As mentioned she’s an Emmy Winner for her guest role in HBO’s The Last of Us and was seen in Missing and The Nun 2.