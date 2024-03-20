In a thrilling blend of outdoor durability and cinematic nostalgia, Timberland has teamed up with Sony Pictures to launch a limited-edition collection celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic film, “Ghostbusters.” The Timberland x Ghostbusters collaboration pays homage to the movie’s enduring legacy and its deep-rooted connections to New York City, introducing two exclusive men’s boot styles that embody the spirit of ghost chasing adventures.

A Closer Look at the Timberland x Ghostbusters Collection

The collection draws inspiration from the Ghostbusters universe, incorporating details that fans will recognize and appreciate. Each pair of boots comes in exclusive packaging adorned with the Ghostbusters logo, featuring ghost language and a playful hint of slime inside, promising an unboxing experience like no other.

Timberland® x Ghostbusters Premium 6-Inch Wheat Nubuck ($220): This boot is a testament to Timberland’s rugged outdoor heritage, infused with the style and toughness of New York City streets. It features hazard tape-inspired laces and two interchangeable hang tags – the ECTO-1 license plate or the Ghostbusters logo. The collar proudly displays ‘Ghostbusters’ heat debossed, while an NYC subway map printed on the footbed and an embossed Ghostbusters logo on the tongue round out the design, making it the perfect choice for those ready to tackle any adventure, spectral or otherwise. Timberland® x Ghostbusters Premium 6-Inch Black Nubuck with Camo ($220): Transforming the iconic Timberland silhouette into the ultimate ghost-chasing gear, this boot boasts bright slime green glow-in-the-dark laces and outsole, accompanied by a unique hang tag featuring the phrase “I ain’t afraid of no ghost!” The tongue is adorned with a slime Ghostbusters logo, and a ghost slime pattern in shades of black and grey printed on the collar adds to the eerie aesthetic. Built for the unpredictability of New York streets and beyond, this boot is a ghostbuster’s dream.

“Ezra Martin, VP of Marketing, Americas, expressed excitement over the collaboration, stating, “Ghostbusters and Timberland are timeless classics, cherished by fans across generations. Collaborating with Sony Pictures on this collection was an exciting endeavor for us. The wealth of inspiring artwork provided by Sony fueled our creativity, allowing us to craft styles that resonate with the Ghostbusters fandom.”

The Timberland x Ghostbusters collection not only celebrates the spirit of the beloved film and the city of New York but also showcases Timberland’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation. This collaboration is an exciting fusion of pop culture and fashion, offering fans and fashion-forward individuals alike a unique way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Ghostbusters.”

Available exclusively to Timberland® Community members, the collection will launch on March 21 at timberland.com. Those interested in owning a piece of this limited-edition collaboration are encouraged to join the Timberland® Community membership program for updates and exclusive access to the collection. Don’t miss your chance to step into the world of “Ghostbusters” with these uniquely crafted boots, designed to take you on your next adventure, whether you’re exploring the city streets or chasing ghosts.