Video surveillance captured the driver of an orange Bentley truck bravely fighting off a trio of would-be carjackers in the parking lot of a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey this past Friday. The three underage robbers approached the vehicle owner as soon as he finished parking. The victim managed to escape and run inside of the store to call the police.

The driver was previously a victim of a carjacking a couple of years ago after getting his Mercedes G-Class SUV stolen.

Edison Mayor Sam Josh says he is increasing police presence and implementing measures such as license plate readers to address the issue. Joshi emphasized the need for changes in state laws regarding juvenile crime to effectively combat the problem.

