Dr. Dre has been immortalized on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony occurred on Tuesday (March 19), bringing out Dr. Dre’s closest friends and collaborators: Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Jimmy Iovine, and Eminem.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do. How about that? Isn’t that the dream?” Dre said during his speech. “Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privilege of finding and nurturing new talent as well as pushing the boundaries in hip-hop both in content and substance.

“But I’m most proud of elevating the sound and clarity of how we experience hip-hop. Getting that thing right is one of my greatest achievements. I love that this honor is unique to Los Angeles and brings fans from all over the world to connect with their favorite artists. I’ll be here forever.”

You can see the entire ceremony below.