Ahead of the release of her debut album, Tyla has delivered the video for the “Water (Remix),” which features Travis Scott. Featuring both stars, their sizzling auras are separated by a glass in the dance-heavy video.

Tyla’s debut album will arrive this Friday. After the release, the “Water” singer hit Instagram to reveal the tracklist. Travis Scott, Becky G, Tems, Gunna, SKillibeng, and Kelvin Momo are featured on the album. You can see the full tracklist below.

Fans hoping to see Tyla on tour have to wait a bit longer. The “Water” singer posted on Instagram that she has called the dates off due to an unspecified injury.

“For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened,” Tyla wrote. “I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes, but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.”

You can see her statement below.