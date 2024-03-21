Beyoncé has revealed an exclusive, limited-edition cover for the upcoming Cowboy Carter album.

Hitting Instagram, Beyoncé showed off a new cover where she is nude with a sash across her body. Beyoncé’s hair is braided with red, white, and beige beads. The sash reads “Beyincé,” which Billboard notes is a variant of the spelling of Tina Knowles’ maiden name.

You can see the cover below.

Earlier this week, Beyoncé provided an update on her forthcoming album, COWBOY CARTER.

act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29 pic.twitter.com/A6juEeny2P — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) March 19, 2024

Queen Bey reveals that the album was five years in the making and was inspired by a moment in which she did not feel welcome. She also notes that she is honored “to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart.”

“I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” Beyoncé wrote. I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.”

In the message, Beyoncé closes with an important statement: “This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOYS CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”

You can see the message in full below.