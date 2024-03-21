When a group of young Black South Londoners develop superpowers, you can bet things will get interesting reasonably quickly. That’s the gist of Supacell, a new upcoming Netflix series that just dropped the first teaser trailer.

Shadow and Act report the series’ cast includes Tosin Cole, former BMF star Eric Kofi Abrefa, Nadine Mills, Calvin Demba, Josh Tedeku, Adebayo Adedayo, Rayxia Ojo, Giacomo Mancini as Spud and Eddie Marsan.

Here’s the official description: SUPACELL is about five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. It is down to one man, Michael Lasaki, to bring them all together to save the woman he loves.

Oh but wait, there’s a logline too: A regular group of people are unexpectedly gifted with superpowers. Before the group really get a chance to figure out how to use their powers they find their new special abilities has made them targets for the powerful agency who created them.

Before we share the teaser trailer, the series is set to premiere in June. The show’s showrunner, creator, and lead director is Rapman. Sebastian Thiel is also a director on the show.

Series producer is Joanna Crow, and associate producers include Sheila Nortley, who is serving as block 2 producer, and Henrietta Lee, an associate producer for New Wave. Geraldine Hawkins is co-producing, and executive producers are Rapman, Mouktar Mohammed for New Wave, Anna Ferguson, and Steve Searle for Netflix.