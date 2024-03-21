Members of Nardo Wick’s Entourage Turn Themselves In For “Viciously Beating Fan” Who Asked For Selfie

Reports have confirmed that two members of Nardo Wick’s entourage have turned themselves into authorities after they were accused of assaulting a fan that asked Wick for an autograph.

Zachary Benton, 34, and Edward Hamlett, 15, surrendered to Tampa Police and were charged with felony battery for “viciously beating fan” who suffered critical injuries including a brain bleed and concussion. 20-year-old George Obregon approached Nardo requesting a picture, but before he could snap a flick, Benton and Hamlett allegedly attacked Obregon, leaving him unconscious.

Obregon’s parents accused Wick of not cooperating with the police, but Wick denied involvement in the assault and offered to help the victim’s family.

