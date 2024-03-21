Reebok and creative director Cam Hicks reveal their highly anticipated footwear collaboration, centered around Reebok’s iconic BB4000 II basketball lifestyle shoe. The HICKS x Reebok BB4000 II, priced at $150, debuts on March 27 exclusively on hicks.fm, followed by a global release on April 5 via Reebok.com and select fashion outlets.


“It’s going to sound cliche, but family was the driving inspiration for this collab on the BB4000 II,” explained Hicks, a sought after creative director by way of Maryland and Virginia. “Following that, I wanted a classic basketball sneaker to give a shout-out to my life before all the creative endeavors.”

Inspired by Hicks’ Virginia roots and passion for basketball, the collection boasts a timeless design with nods to Hicks’ personal style. The shoe features a chalk, orange, and turquoise color scheme, premium leather upper, suede detailing, and exclusive branding. Each pair comes in a custom sneaker box, reflecting Hicks’ brand language and reimagining Reebok’s classic Union Jack packaging.

“When it comes to the shoes, the materials were extremely important,” emphasized Hicks. “And then I had to let it be known where they came from, of course, adding the big logo hit on the heel and “Reebok by Cam Hicks” on the tongue – standing on the design and being proud of it with the branding.”

The HICKS x Reebok BB4000 II launches on March 27, exclusively on hicks.fm, before its broader global release on April 5 via Reebok.com and select fashion stores. Stay tuned for further releases from HICKS x Reebok later this year.

