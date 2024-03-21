According to reports, Karen Huger has been charged with a DUI and DWI following a car crash in Maryland.

According to court documents obtained by People Magazine, The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 60, was driving her 2017 Maserati when she was stopped by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday. She was officially charged with driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and driving while under the influence of alcohol. She has a mandatory court appearance.

The reality star and entrepreneur is also facing charges of negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, as well as recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.

Advertisement

Other charges include failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

Bravo and the Montgomery County Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.